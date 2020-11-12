AuburnSports - TIGER TALK REVIEW: Another Off Week '20

6:05 -- Andy asks about any changes to the practice schedule. Gus says they'll treat it like a "regular" off week. "We'll try to keep the same routine."

6:04 p.m. -- Not Andy wants an update on the program. There is a delay. I cannot hear Gus . NOW HE'S HERE. "Our guys actually worked out with (Ryan Russell) today. We'll practice (Friday), Saturday and Sunday. We're going to get back into the swing of things."

WRITER'S NOTE: Gus Malzahn spends around 25 minutes each week participating in the Auburn Sports Network's weekly radio program. In this space, we provide a synopsis of Malzahn's comments, though we try to spice it up OUTSIDE the quote marks. Please enjoy.

6:06 -- Not Andy asks if Auburn pauses the game planning for MSU. "When we found out on Monday that (MSU) didn't have enough players to play, we transitioned ... and put (the game plan) off to the side. We've got Tennessee, Alabama and Texas A&M coming up. This week, it will be more about it, but it will be about Tennessee, too."

6:07 -- Andy asks about the mood around the program and whatnot. "It's been strange, there's no doubt about it. You've just got to adapt. We left the building for a couple days, our coaches worked from home and we came back today."

6:08 -- Not Andy asks if Gus would go back to random schedules after COVID ends. GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. (Gus is not interested in random schedules.)

6:09 -- Andy wants to talk about how they recruit when kids can't visit. "We do it all remotely. We have an advantage at Auburn; it's all about feel. We try to have these virtual visits and show them as much as we can. We'll continue to do this through (at least) April 15th."

6:10 -- KIM THE GREAT is up with the first question. She wants to know about how they hold virtual meetings. "Our guys got up in the morning and tested. We have the team meeting at 2:15, position meetings after that. We try to stay in somewhat of a routine."

6:11 -- KIM has a second. It's about who reschedules games. "That's up to the SEC and administrators."

COMMERCIAL BREAK

6:14 -- Andy says there have been no new positive tests during the past few days. THAT IS GOOD NEWS. Andy wants to know if Gus worries over test results. "There's no doubt that there's some stress that comes along with that. The one on Friday is the most stressful. The first thing I do when I wake up (Friday), I check to see where we're at (with testing). We were hit a little harder than we though. At least we had some experience with it. I expect that we'll get this thing under control."

6:16 -- Andy asks how Gus plans to fix this issue. "We've got to get back to basics." Says the kids must be better with masks and social distancing.

6:17 -- Julie/Juli/Juliee emails and wants to know about injuries. "One of the positives (of this off week) ... is that we can get our guys healthier. As far as KJ Britt is concerned, he hasn't been cleared yet."

6:18 -- Andy wants to know about the Tigers' young linebackers' play with Britt on the shelf. "Owen and Zakoby have seized the moment. They're playing at an extremely high level."

6:19 -- Herb emails to ask about Anders Carlson, wonders if he's like Dick Butkus, if he can hit touchbacks. GUFFAWS ALL AROUND. "It's a matter of resting up his leg." Gus then lauds Anders for the tackle. "It was a real tackle."

6:20 -- Not Andy tries to make Gus laugh by asking if he taught Anders how to tackle. Gus wasn't taking that bait, says something about tackling circuits in practice. MISSED OPPORTUNITY, "MALZAHAN"

6:21 -- Not Andy wants to know if Auburn will carry positive momentum forward. "Anytime you play your best game, you want to go back out there and do it again. When you have two (off weeks), we have to keep our crispness on the practice field. These past few days, we haven't been able to do that. We need to have three really good days of practice."

COMMERCIAL BREAK

6:25 -- Andy wants to talk about Tennessee. "We're glad to be back home again. To be home under the lights will be exciting for our players and our fans."

6:25 -- Andy asks if the loss in 2018 motivates players. "There's enough motivation this season just to win another conference game. The older guys? They remember that one."