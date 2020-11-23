AuburnSports - TIGER TALK REVIEW: Alabama '20

TIGER TALK REVIEW: Alabama '20
WRITER'S NOTE: Gus Malzahn spends around 25 minutes each week participating in the Auburn Sports Network's weekly radio program. In this space, we provide a synopsis of Malzahn's comments, though we try to spice it up OUTSIDE the quote marks. Please enjoy.
"Andy" is Andy Burcham, voice of the Auburn Tigers
"Not Andy" is Brad Law, director of broadcast operations for the Auburn Sports Network
6:04 -- Not Andy wants us to use the Chick-Fil-A app, which I also endorse. Great app. Used it within the hour, in fact.
6:05 -- Not Andy says something about the Tennessee game, no question is asked of Coach Gus. "We got down 10-0, but on our sideline, you'd have thought we were up 10-0."
6:05 -- Andy wants to talk about the team's turnaround. Coach Gus said it was about an unflinching, purposeful mental attitude.
6:06 -- Not Andy asks about Bo Nix's game. Coach Gus agrees that Bo is good.
6:06 -- Andy asks about Smoke Monday's 100-yard pick six. "That was the biggest play in the game, there's no doubt about that. Roger did a super job on the receiver. Pappoe came clean and hit the quarterback as he was throwing. Smoke was baitin' him (Guarantano). The rest is history."
6:06 -- Not Andy asks about how much time they spend on that stuff in practice, setting up an INT return. "It's more ... our guys have been extremely disciplined. A lot of teams get excited and start taking shots at people. That's just a super job from our defense."
6:08 -- Andy talks about Tank being injured and the team's depth at tailback. No question is asked. "We've got a lot of confidence in those guys. They both ran physical. We're fortunate enough to have really quality depth at that position."
6:09 -- Not Andy asks about the injures. "There's nothin' new. We'll take it day by day, but we're hopeful."
6:10 -- Andy asks about the weekly schedule this week. Gus says they're off today, will practice Tuesday, lifting and walk-through on Wednesday plus a practice, Thursday practice in the morning, walk-through on Friday, drive to Birmingham Friday night.
6:11 -- Not Andy asks about center Nick Brahms, the SEC's lineman of the week. "He played great on Saturday. Great physicality. He's the glue that's keeping everything together."
6:14 -- Andy asks about preparing for the Iron Bowl. "It's not your normal game week; it's Iron Bowl. You look forward to this the whole week. We do things throughout the whole season to prepare. We try to put the best plan together."
6:15 -- Not Andy asks if he's changed anything after coaching in the Iron Bowl. "You have to experience it yourself. It just takes one Iron Bowl; it changes you. You kinda learn as you go. It's always a great challenge. It'll be another big challenge this week. We're excited to have a chance to play them again."
6:16 -- Andy asks about similarities between Pruitt and Saban. "When you play Nick ... if you hurt 'em with something, they'll have an answer right off the bat. He understands ... corrections and all that. If you're gonna have a chance to beat them, you've got to make plays. The windows to make a play are smaller."
6:17 -- Question in from HERB THE GREAT, whom we all admire, and wants to talk about kickoff strategy. "It's year-to-year and it has to do with the kicker." Gus says Anders Carlson's leg was tired before the layoff after LSU. Now it's not tired. "For the most part, you kick the thing in the end zone and get your defense on the field."
6:19 -- Andy asks about letting Anders attempt (and hit) a 50-yarder. "It was probably more confidence in Anders than anything. It was a 10-point game. That's a two-score deal. We wanted to make 'em score two touchdowns."
6:20 -- Andy actually asked about the team's new holder. SHARK JUMPED, ANDY. Gus says Jackson McFadden is good.
6:21 -- Question in from Julie/Juli about Alabama changing stuff ahead of this game. "The big thing that changes the most is really third down. A lot of teams will get creative, offense and defense."
6:25 -- Question in from Justin if Auburn wins out should Auburn be in the playoff discussion. "One-hundred percent. If every team played a 10-game SEC schedule, what would their record be? This is a grind."
6:28 -- Not Andy asks about defending the Alabama run game. "You've got to try to take away something." Gus says nice things about the OL, RBs, WRs. "Their offense has been so explosive. It's an impressive offense to watch on film."
6:28 -- Andy asks about Mac Jones, the Alabama quarterback. "What impresses me about him is timing, his timing throws. He's been very efficient."
6:29 -- Not Andy asks about the plan to attack them. "You're talking about really, really talented guys. You have to execute against these guys. You've got to be able to run it and throw it."
6:30 -- Andy asks about field position. Coach Gus then talks about creating turnovers and limiting turnovers.
6:31 -- Not Andy talks about how this game can turn role players into celebrities. "We don't have to hype it up any more than it is. They know what it takes."
6:31 -- Andy asks about Coach Gus' Thanksgiving spread. "I'm a turkey (guy). I usually do double dressing, giblet gravy, green beans and some potatoes and, obviously, some bread." Gus also mentions a green-bean thing Kristi makes ... with a toothpick.
