AuburnSports - TIGER TALK REVIEW: Alabama '20

WRITER'S NOTE: Gus Malzahn spends around 25 minutes each week participating in the Auburn Sports Network's weekly radio program. In this space, we provide a synopsis of Malzahn's comments, though we try to spice it up OUTSIDE the quote marks. Please enjoy. "Andy" is Andy Burcham, voice of the Auburn Tigers "Not Andy" is Brad Law, director of broadcast operations for the Auburn Sports Network ***** 6:05 -- Not Andy says something about the Tennessee game, no question is asked of Coach Gus. "We got down 10-0, but on our sideline, you'd have thought we were up 10-0." 6:05 -- Andy wants to talk about the team's turnaround. Coach Gus said it was about an unflinching, purposeful mental attitude.

6:06 -- Not Andy asks about Bo Nix's game. Coach Gus agrees that Bo is good. 6:06 -- Andy asks about Smoke Monday's 100-yard pick six. "That was the biggest play in the game, there's no doubt about that. Roger did a super job on the receiver. Pappoe came clean and hit the quarterback as he was throwing. Smoke was baitin' him (Guarantano). The rest is history." 6:06 -- Not Andy asks about how much time they spend on that stuff in practice, setting up an INT return. "It's more ... our guys have been extremely disciplined. A lot of teams get excited and start taking shots at people. That's just a super job from our defense." 6:08 -- Andy talks about Tank being injured and the team's depth at tailback. No question is asked. "We've got a lot of confidence in those guys. They both ran physical. We're fortunate enough to have really quality depth at that position." 6:09 -- Not Andy asks about the injures. "There's nothin' new. We'll take it day by day, but we're hopeful." 6:10 -- Andy asks about the weekly schedule this week. Gus says they're off today, will practice Tuesday, lifting and walk-through on Wednesday plus a practice, Thursday practice in the morning, walk-through on Friday, drive to Birmingham Friday night. 6:11 -- Not Andy asks about center Nick Brahms, the SEC's lineman of the week. "He played great on Saturday. Great physicality. He's the glue that's keeping everything together." 6:14 -- Andy asks about preparing for the Iron Bowl. "It's not your normal game week; it's Iron Bowl. You look forward to this the whole week. We do things throughout the whole season to prepare. We try to put the best plan together." 6:15 -- Not Andy asks if he's changed anything after coaching in the Iron Bowl. "You have to experience it yourself. It just takes one Iron Bowl; it changes you. You kinda learn as you go. It's always a great challenge. It'll be another big challenge this week. We're excited to have a chance to play them again."