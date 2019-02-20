Tiger hurlers shine again
AUBURN | It’s been a dominating start for Auburn’s pitching staff.
Four pitchers combined to hold Alabama A&M to eight hits and no earned runs as the 15th-ranked Tigers improved to 4-1 on the season with a 10-2 win Wednesday afternoon at Plainsman Park.
Auburn’s pitchers have allowed just nine earned runs in 53.0 innings this season for a 1.53 ERA.
“I’ve been impressed with the young guys. They’re talented. We have our moments but we have enough skill; I see intent,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said.
“Garrett Wade grew today by being able to pitch for a long time. … All in all I feel good about where we’re at. We have a lot of room to grow but I think they’re trying to get the ball and they’re trying to compete.”
Brooks Fuller started and held the Bulldogs to two unearned runs on two hits in 3.0 innings. The freshman left-hander struck out three and issued two walks.
Wade (1-0) earned the win pitching 4.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. The freshman left-hander allowed three hits, struck out four and walked one.
"I felt great. I had a lot of fun competing out there," Wade said. "I felt a lot of confidence, really. I think that's the biggest difference from some of the outings I had in the fall and early in the spring."
Peyton Glavine threw a scoreless eighth and then Ryan Watson came on in the ninth with the bases loaded and no outs and got out of the jam with a 1-2-3 double play and strikeout.
Auburn struck out 10 Bulldogs Wednesday to bring the two-game total to 27.
Edouard Julien powered the Tigers at the plate with two home runs, a solo drive over the right field wall in the fifth inning and a two-run shot to centerfield in the eighth. The sophomore finished 2 of 4 with three runs scored, three RBI and his second and third home runs of the season.
"I knew it was going to be soft pitching so I just tried to think to myself ... be late on the fastball so I catch everything on the front foot on the off-speed and that's what I did," Julien said. "I was just trying to be late and go oppo and go the other way and stay through it."
The Tigers had 12 hits and benefitted from three Alabama A&M errors. Rankin Woley was 2 of 4 with one RBI, extending his streak to seven hits in seven at-bats before a strikeout in the sixth inning.
Judd Ward was 1 of 2 with two runs scored and two RBI including a solo home run in the eighth, the first of his career. Kason Howell was 3-for-4 including an RBI single in the seventh and Conor Davis 2 of 5 with a run scored. Matt Scheffler had an RBI single in the second.
Auburn returns to action this weekend with a three-game series at UCF. Friday’s game gets underway at 5 p.m. CT. All three games will be available on UCFKnights.TV, which requires a subscription.