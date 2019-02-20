AUBURN | It’s been a dominating start for Auburn’s pitching staff. Four pitchers combined to hold Alabama A&M to eight hits and no earned runs as the 15th-ranked Tigers improved to 4-1 on the season with a 10-2 win Wednesday afternoon at Plainsman Park. Auburn’s pitchers have allowed just nine earned runs in 53.0 innings this season for a 1.53 ERA. “I’ve been impressed with the young guys. They’re talented. We have our moments but we have enough skill; I see intent,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Garrett Wade grew today by being able to pitch for a long time. … All in all I feel good about where we’re at. We have a lot of room to grow but I think they’re trying to get the ball and they’re trying to compete.”



Wade earned his first career win Wednesday. Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics

Brooks Fuller started and held the Bulldogs to two unearned runs on two hits in 3.0 innings. The freshman left-hander struck out three and issued two walks. Wade (1-0) earned the win pitching 4.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. The freshman left-hander allowed three hits, struck out four and walked one. "I felt great. I had a lot of fun competing out there," Wade said. "I felt a lot of confidence, really. I think that's the biggest difference from some of the outings I had in the fall and early in the spring." Peyton Glavine threw a scoreless eighth and then Ryan Watson came on in the ninth with the bases loaded and no outs and got out of the jam with a 1-2-3 double play and strikeout. Auburn struck out 10 Bulldogs Wednesday to bring the two-game total to 27. Edouard Julien powered the Tigers at the plate with two home runs, a solo drive over the right field wall in the fifth inning and a two-run shot to centerfield in the eighth. The sophomore finished 2 of 4 with three runs scored, three RBI and his second and third home runs of the season. "I knew it was going to be soft pitching so I just tried to think to myself ... be late on the fastball so I catch everything on the front foot on the off-speed and that's what I did," Julien said. "I was just trying to be late and go oppo and go the other way and stay through it."