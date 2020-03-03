Tiger hurlers bringing the heat
AUBURN | It was a big week for No. 17 Auburn as it went 5-0 with a two-game sweep of Alabama A&M and a three-game sweep of Wright State.
The Tigers out-scored both opponents by a combined 55-14 and are among the league leaders in several categories including strikeouts. AU has struck out 10 or more batters in all 13 games this season. The staff’s 157 strikeouts is tied with Texas A&M for second in the SEC and second nationally, behind Vanderbilt’s 168.
“I like how we’re using our pitchers,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I do think that’s 10-plus strikeouts through the first 13 games of the season. I don’t remember that happening before on a team I’ve been a part of. You feel like some of the stuff’s there and now it’s just texturing and being able to pitch and taking the sting out of the swing and being able to shove it in the strike zone when you want to.”
Cody Greenhill leads the staff throwing 10.2 scoreless innings in three appearances out of the bullpen with two saves and 14 strikeouts. Carson Skipper is developing into an important set-up man, throwing 6.1 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts in five appearances.
The Tigers are also putting up some strong hitting numbers currently leading the conference in hitting (.330), hits (149) and doubles (37). AU ranks second with 122 runs scored. Those 149 hits are the most through 13 games since totaling 171 in 2010.
Ryan Bliss leads AU at the plate with a .418 average and 17 RBI. Rankin Woley is batting .396 with 13 RBI. Bliss and Woley are tied for the team-lead with six doubles apiece.
Matt Scheffler is hitting .394 with 12 RBI, Conor Davis .350 with a team-high three home runs and 13 RBI, and Judd Ward .340 with 15 RBI.
Eight players who have made six or more starts are hitting .333 or better.
Weather permitting, No. 17 Auburn is scheduled to host Samford Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. AU sophomore left-hander Brooks Fuller (1-0, 0.00) will face senior right-hander Connor Radcliff (0-0, 0.00).