AUBURN | It was a big week for No. 17 Auburn as it went 5-0 with a two-game sweep of Alabama A&M and a three-game sweep of Wright State.

The Tigers out-scored both opponents by a combined 55-14 and are among the league leaders in several categories including strikeouts. AU has struck out 10 or more batters in all 13 games this season. The staff’s 157 strikeouts is tied with Texas A&M for second in the SEC and second nationally, behind Vanderbilt’s 168.



“I like how we’re using our pitchers,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I do think that’s 10-plus strikeouts through the first 13 games of the season. I don’t remember that happening before on a team I’ve been a part of. You feel like some of the stuff’s there and now it’s just texturing and being able to pitch and taking the sting out of the swing and being able to shove it in the strike zone when you want to.”