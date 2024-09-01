Before anyone could blink, Auburn was up 21-0 on Alabama A&M.

Since the Tigers went up big early against an outmatched opponent, it'd have been easy for Auburn to relax a bit, especially defensively.

But that's not how this Auburn defense is wired. They're looking to make a statement whenever they take the field.

"It doesn’t matter who we’re playing," said linebacker Dorian Mausi. "We need to put our stamp on who the Auburn Tigers are on defense every time we go on the field because it’s not acceptable for anything but our best on the field."