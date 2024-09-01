PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Tiger defense playing with 'relentless' mentality

Henry Patton • AuburnSports
Intern
@Henry_patton23

Before anyone could blink, Auburn was up 21-0 on Alabama A&M.

Since the Tigers went up big early against an outmatched opponent, it'd have been easy for Auburn to relax a bit, especially defensively.

But that's not how this Auburn defense is wired. They're looking to make a statement whenever they take the field.

"It doesn’t matter who we’re playing," said linebacker Dorian Mausi. "We need to put our stamp on who the Auburn Tigers are on defense every time we go on the field because it’s not acceptable for anything but our best on the field."

Auburn D-lineman Jalen McLeod
Auburn D-lineman Jalen McLeod (Robin Conn/AuburnSports)
Every time the Tigers take the field defensively, all 11 defenders on the field are playing with the same mentality -- one that helped them hold the Bulldogs to three points.

"Play with relentless effort, violent tackling and elite mental execution," Mausi said. "As long as you have effort, violent tackling and elite mental execution, the plays will come our way."

On the night, the Tiger defense held the Bulldogs to 38 rushing yards on 36 attempts while also limiting 182 yards through the air.

Auburn also held Alabama A&M to a total EPA** of -35.15 which worked out to an EPA of -0.47 per play.

And despite all of that, Auburn's defense knows it has more to work on.

"We’re going to go back in the meeting room and there’s going to be a lot of things to correct," Mausi said. "You can’t let up at all, it’s just not acceptable."

EPA = expected points added -- a measurement of how a team performs relative to expectation. The closer a team is to the end zone on offense, the higher the EPA is.

