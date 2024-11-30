Tide too much for Tigers

After trading punts on the next two drives, Alabama started the scoring as Jalen Milroe rushed for 19 yards for a touchdown to give the Tide a 7-0 lead.

The Tigers caused a fumble on Alabama's first possession as Caleb Harris stripped Ryan Williams. Eugene Asante recovered at the Tigers' 46. Auburn drove down the field to the Tide's 21 before Ian Vachon missed a 39-yard field goal attempt.

Auburn couldn't take advantage of four Alabama turnovers, scoring six points off of them, as the Tigers dropped to the No. 13 Crimson Tide, 28-14, in Tuscaloosa.

Auburn responded, starting with a 21-yard run by Jarquez Hunter. The Tigers drove down to Alabama's 19-yard line before getting stopped on fourth down on an incomplete pass by Thorne. Alabama looked like it would score as Milroe threw a pass to an open Williams, but the freshman dropped it. Auburn took advantage of the mistake as Caleb Wooden picked off Milroe to give the Tigers the ball back.

Once again, the Tigers drove down the field but stalled at the 19. This time, Vachon nailed the field goal to cut the lead to 7-3.

The Tide came right back, going 75 yards on 12 plays capped by a Milroe quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line for the 14-3 advantage.

After Auburn went 3-and-out, Jalen McLeod forced Alabama's third turnover of the game as he stripped Milroe to give the Tigers the ball at the Tide's 34-yard line. Auburn drove the ball to Alabama's 2-yard line and had three chances to punch it into the end zone but settled for another Vachon field goal right before halftime to cut the deficit to 14-6 at the intermission.

Alabama started the second half with a nine-play, 75-yard drive ending with a two-yard touchdown run by Justice Haynes. Auburn went three-and-out, giving the ball back to the Tide who continued to move the ball with ease, driving 60 yards with Milroe going 17 yards for his third rushing touchdown of the day.

Thanks to a personal foul penalty following a quarrel after the first play of Auburn's drive, the Tigers were able to drive 87 yards, finished by a 29-yard touchdown catch by Cam Coleman. Jarquez Hunter waltzed into the end zone to convert the two-point conversion.

On the next drive, Malik Blocton came from behind on Milroe and stripped the ball away, with the ball recovered by Auburn. The Tigers got down to the Tide's 30 before a trick play blew up in their face as Hunter took a backward pass and then forced a pass that was intercepted.

A key stat came on third downs, as the Crimson Tide finished 12-of-18 while the Tigers were just 4-of-12.

You know, they're extremely talented on offense, from the front to the receivers to the quarterback," Eugene Asante said. "I think the biggest thing for us was honing in on those moments, understanding our assignments. There were some situations where we were in great calls, and we have to just make plays as players. It really just comes down to executing. We didn't execute enough tonight, and that was the tale of the tape."

Thorne finished the game 24-of-41 for 301 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Hunter rushed for 56 yards on 13 carries, while KeAndre Lambert-Smith led the Tigers with eight catches for 116 yards.

The Tigers end the season 5-7.