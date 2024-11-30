Auburn seniors reflect on their time on the Plains

The senior edge rusher spent three seasons at Appalachian State before transferring to Auburn for his final two years of eligibility.

"All I can say is that I have immense gratitude to this university and to this program and to the people who poured into me and believed in me," Asante said. "I sit here, and I am a representation of their belief in me. I try to make them proud in everything I do. Whatever endeavor it may be, I just want to make the Auburn family proud."

After the Tigers beat Texas A&M the previous Saturday, the emotions came pouring out from Asante, and he reiterated those emotions after the Iron Bowl ended.

One of those seniors, linebacker Eugene Asante became a fan favorite after spending the entire 2022 season on the scout team while dealing with personal loss.

And while a lot of Auburn's main contributors were young players, the Tigers are still losing a few key contributors to graduation.

In his time on the Plains, McLeod racked up 24 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.

McLeod was just happy to live out a dream.

"It has meant a lot," McLeod said about his time at Auburn. "I want to thank coach Freeze, thank the DC’s that have been here. Coach Durkin put something in my ear at the beginning of the season that nobody else had said. He put the confidence in me. Coach Freeze, I love him for the opportunity to come to this type of atmosphere. Auburn, Jordan-Hare, I love the fans. They’re one of the best in college football. It brought me an experience I never thought I would have."

Payton Thorne has had a bumpy ride at Auburn.

Fair or unfair, the senior quarterback was blamed for many of Auburn's shortcomings, but through it all, he accounted for 42 total touchdowns in two seasons, which ranks just outside the top 10 in the history of Auburn's program.

The emotions hit Thorne as he walked off the field for the final time as a collegiate quarterback.

"But you walk off that field, and it didn't really hit until you start hearing those guys and the words they had to say," Thorne said postgame. "That got to me. And I hope I left a mark on those guys (long pause). And it was an example of something that they can work towards and something I can be proud of."

While their time at Auburn is done, the seniors can see that there is potential for a bright future on the Plains.

"There’s a lot to look for in the future," McLeod said. "For the defense, the young guys that are playing like the true freshmen and sophomores, they’re playing with great effort. They listen. They’re coachable. Same with the freshmen and young guys on the other side. They just have to keep fighting and believing. There’s a lot to look forward to."