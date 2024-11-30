First-half catastrophe in the red zone

TUSCALOOSA | The opportunity was there for Auburn in the first half, but the offense couldn’t take advantage. Not even close. The Tigers had four possessions inside Alabama 25-yard line thanks to three Tide turnovers, but came away with just two field goals. In 15 plays, AU totaled just 28 yards.

Hunter is stuffed at the goal line. (Photo by Jake Crandall/USA Today images)

Auburn also had three penalties for 15 yards in the red zone and Ian Vachon missed a 39-yard field goal before making 37- and 25-yarders. "Could have been a different game, for sure," said AU coach Hugh Freeze. "You put those in the end zone when we had the opportunity three times in the first half, I believe." The Tigers trailed 14-6 at halftime before Alabama opened the third quarter with back-to-back touchdown drives and came away with a 28-14 win. Payton Thorne struggled mightily when AU got in scoring position, going 4 of 10 for 26 yards inside the Tide 25-yard line. He overthrew a wide open KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the end zone on AU’s third trip inside the 25. Jarquez Hunter only had three carries inside the 25-yard line in the first half, totaling zero yards. "I thought we had, we just had to finish drives and execute," said center Connor Lew. "I think that's what really just, we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot. We get down to the red zone. Have a selfish penalty or make a stupid mistake and just drive killers and not being able to finish drives and execute.”