BMatt’s Monday musings

AUBURN | A fourth consecutive losing season has come to a close and this Auburn coaching staff needs to get to work to ensure it doesn’t happen again. Serious work needs to be done because 5-7 won’t hack it next season. Neither will 7-5. The margin of error has lessened quite a bit for Hugh Freeze. It has to when you look at the results on the field.

Auburn underachieved with a 5-7 record in Freeze's second season. (Photo by Will McLelland/USA Today images)

Of Auburn's seven losses, four of them came at home to average or below average teams. California finished 6-6 and 14th in the ACC, Arkansas and Vanderbilt 6-6 and tied for 11th in the SEC and Oklahoma 6-6 and 13th in the SEC. That's unacceptable, and it has to change immediately. It starts at the top with this coaching staff and its players being held to a higher standard. There were way too many mistakes starting with serious personnel miscalculations at the quarterback and offensive tackle positions during the offseason, and continuing with a team that wasn't physically tough enough at the line of scrimmage or mentally tough enough in the critical moments of games. Good teams establish that toughness during offseason workouts, and spring and preseason practice. Auburn wasn't a good team. Freeze and his staff have to make changes or it will be an underachieving team again next year, and it will fall on another group to fix it. A positive step forward will take place Wednesday when Freeze signs one of the nation's best recruiting classes. There needs to be another big step forward over the next six weeks with key positions that need to be filled in the transfer portal at quarterback and offensive tackle to name a couple that should be at the top of the shopping list. Auburn needs to be aggressive in the portal. Nobody wants to hear about playing fair or doing things the right way. It's results that matter. Increasing the talent level of this program was the most important part of the job Freeze and his staff inherited two years ago. But there are other parts that have to change too. Freeze must set his expectations higher for Auburn's program, and he most hold every person on his staff and team to a higher standard. And it needs to start right now.

