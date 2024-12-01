Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 1, 2024
Where Auburn stands three days from early signing day
circle avatar
Caleb Jones  •  AuburnSports
Staff
Twitter
@CalebJ_Rivals
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In