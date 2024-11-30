Defense struggles on 3rd down

It’s the second-most yards the Tigers have allowed this season and the most third-down conversions.

No. 13 Alabama rolled up 457 total yards of offense and converted 12 of 18 third downs in a 28-14 win at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the 89th Iron Bowl.

TUSCALOOSA | An Auburn defense that showed improvement throughout most of the season, took a step back Saturday night.

“I think the difference in the game is their third-down conversions,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.

Alabama converted a 3rd and 2 on UA’s first touchdown drive and a 3rd and 5 on its second. The conversions helped the Tide hold a 36:35 to 23:25 advantage in time of possession, and it was noticeable as AU tired in the second half.

Cornerback Jay Crawford was injured in the first half and didn’t return while several other defenders played through bumps and bruises.

“It wore on us, I really think, the last two weeks,” said Freeze. “And we were so thin. I mean, we're thin. And you could tell. We looked gassed at times.

“It just multiplies things when you can't — and some of them were third-and-longs — and you can't get off the field. Fatigue, and it just wears on you.”

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe took advantage of AU’s struggles to tackle and make plays, especially in the second half. He finished with 256 yards passing and 104 and three touchdowns rushing.

The Tide totaled 201 yards on the ground, the most AU has allowed this season.

“There were some situations where we were in great calls, and we have to just make plays as players. It really just comes down to executing. We didn't execute enough tonight, and that was the tale of the tape,” said linebacker Eugene Asants, who had eight tackles and one tackle-for-loss.

Auburn ends the season 5-7, the fourth consecutive losing season and second under Freeze.