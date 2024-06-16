Darrell "Duke" Johnson committed to Alabama during the spring, but his weekend visit to Auburn has him more carefully considering his options.

The four-star linebacker from Dodge County (Ga.) High School said Sunday that he enjoyed his latest visit to the Plains — specifically his time in the film room with defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin.

"He’s very intense with football," Johnson said. "I like that because I’m very intense, too."

Auburn has a plan for Johnson and made things clear to him this weekend. Durkin believes the rising senior can become the Tigers' starter at middle linebacker in short order and emerge as one of the Southeastern Conference's top defensive play-makers.

That syllabus looked like a winner for Johnson.

"I can come in with this scheme and make plays," he said. "At the 'Mike' … it’s easy to make plays."

Johnson said this will be his last official visit of the summer period. His interest in Florida State has tailed off recently, which leaves Auburn and Central Florida as his two primary alternatives to sticking with Alabama. Johnson is planning to return for Big Cat Weekend in late July and again during the fall to catch a game inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

He is on track for a December graduation and plans to make a final decision in October or November.