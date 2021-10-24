Thumbs up, thumbs down at Auburn's bye week

There are many things to like about this Auburn team, while some need more focus and consistency, as Harsin would put it. With that said, here’s four critical things I like about the Tigers so far and three areas where there needs more work.

Hard to believe, but the Tigers’ football season is already half over, and Bryan Harsin and the team stands at 5-2 and the SEC West title still in sight. Be honest: you would have gladly accepted this record before the season going into the final five-game stretch.

AUBURN | It’s been a quiet week in der Stultz-Haushalt with me quarantined after testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Sure, it stopped me from going back to New York City to see friends, but it also came at the opportune time as Auburn has the bye week, and therefore the beat has been a little slow. (Well, until news broke on Friday about the mandatory vaccine requirement, but let’s save that for another time.)

THUMBS UP: Bo Nix’s response to benching

After the Georgia State game, there were questions about whether or not Nix would ever take the field as a Tiger ever again. Silly us. The junior quarterback rebounded with a big road victory at LSU in which he made some incredible plays. An okay performance against Georgia’s top-ranked defense followed and, finally, likely the best game of his career against Arkansas this past Saturday.

The team rallied around him as well, something that seemed far-fetched as Nix stood by himself on the sidelines in the second half against Georgia State. It’s his team again.

THUMBS DOWN: Inability to run the ball lately

Granted, not many teams will line up and run the ball well against Georgia, but the Tigers struggled again this past Saturday to dominate the line of scrimmage and open lanes for Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. That came against an Arkansas defense that had allowed 597 yards on the ground in the last two games combined.

Teams will continue to crowd the box and try to stop the two-headed monster of Bigsby and Hunter. Auburn’s offensive line must do a better job.

THUMBS UP: Harsin’s mentality

No players of the game after a loss? Love it. His demeanor on the sidelines even when things are not going Auburn’s way? I absolutely love it.

The new Auburn coach never seems to lose focus on the task at hand and, while this sometimes makes for boring press conferences, it definitely helps keep his players and coaches even keel. Still, my goal to get him to laugh during his Monday presser is ongoing.

Add on to the fact that he doesn’t play favorites and gives players a shot to work themselves into playing time, and there is a brand new attitude at the head coach position.

THUMBS DOWN: Play at wide receiver

The group responded with a good game against Arkansas, but the wide receiver room is still untrustworthy in big moments. Demetris Robertson has had his moments. Kobe Hudson is probably the most reliable. Besides them, who knows who will step up in a game or have a bad outing.

Elijah Canion has been persona non grata after being predicted to have a solid season. Shedrick Jackson … well, he’s out there and has made plays on rare occasions.

For this team to take the next step, there have to be more playmakers at the position that Nix can trust.