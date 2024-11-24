Thrilling overtime win

AUBURN | Marcel Reed's pass fell to the ground incomplete and Jordan-Hare Stadium erupted in sheer delight. Auburn beat No. 15 Texas A&M 43-41 in four overtimes Saturday night as a fanbase starved for a win stormed the field in jubilation. "I'm thankful. I'm thankful," said outside linebacker Jalen McLeod, who had 10 tackles and a sack. "You know, playing for the crowd like that, 88,000, you can’t dream for more. It's my dream ... I love everything about Auburn."

Hunter had three touchdowns in the win over Texas A&M. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Payton Thorne connected with KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 2-point conversion to open the fourth overtime and AU's defense made one of the biggest stops of the season to give AU its first win over a ranked opponent in three years. The Tigers improve to 5-6 overall and 2-5 in the SEC. "Just so thankful. Thankful to be at Auburn," said AU coach Hugh Freeze. "Thankful that we can give our fans a win like that and, hopefully, it's a sign of many to come." The Aggies scored a touchdown to open the first overtime before AU answered with a 2-yard TD run by Jarquez Hunter, his third touchdown of the game. In the second overtime, AU had to settle for a 41-yard field goal by Ian Vachon after a questionable offensive pass interference call. AU's defense stepped up to hold TAMU to a 42-yard field goal as overtime shifted to 2-point conversion attempts. Neither team was able to convert in the third overtime, setting up a thrilling finish in the fourth. Trailing 31-28, Auburn drove 74 yards on 15 plays in 2:28 as Ian Vachon made a 29-yard field goal with five second left to tie the game and send it into overtime.