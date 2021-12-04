Three takeaways from Auburn's win over Yale

Auburn took care of business on Saturday with a tough Yale team in town, winning 86-64.

It was a tough week for Auburn with UCF and Yale in town, but the Tigers were able to go 2-0 on the week and take care of business. Takeaways from Auburn's win over Yale:

An aggressive Zep Jasper is big for Auburn. (Jacob Taylor/AuburnSports.com)

Auburn's size was a difference-maker Bruce Pearl talked about Auburn's size being an advantage before the game. It clearly was. The Tigers racked up 14 blocks and won the rebounding battle 47-43. Walker Kessler, Dylan Cardwell, Stretch Akingbola, Jabari Smith and Jaylin Williams were all clear mismatches that Yale could not handle. Whether that be on offense, or when Yale was trying to score, the Auburn frontcourt was a problem for Yale.

Jabari just keeps getting better and better Jabari Smith was not bad to start the year, don't get it twisted. But he wasn't super comfortable yet. You could see the potential, but he had to calm down a little bit. Well, he's comfortable now. And game-by-game he's getting better and better. Smith finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in just 21 minutes of play. There is a visible difference from how Smith was playing earlier in the year to how he's playing now. With SEC play on the horizon, that spells good things for Auburn that its best player is continuing to get better.

Auburn needs more of this Zep Jasper You know what you're getting out of Zep Jasper on defense — he's a fantastic on-ball defender that makes life tough on the other team. But on offense, Jasper hasn't been anything great, averaging 5.4 points and 3.4 assists per game. He hasn't been very aggressive as a point guard and was just overall not a huge impact player on offense. Saturday, though, he was more aggressive and noticeably better. He finished with 10 points, shooting 4-of-6 from the floor and 2-of-2 from deep and he chipped in five assists, too. If Jasper can sustain this type of performance, it will be a huge plus for this team.