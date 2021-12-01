Three takeaways from Auburn's win over UCF

It wasn't the prettiest first half for Auburn but a 46-point second half helped the Tigers cruise to an 85-68 win over UCF on Wednesday. Takeaways from the game:

Walker Kessler blocks a UCF shot. (Jacob Taylor/AU Athletics)

This team can get hot quick, fast and in a hurry With the amount of different playmakers on this team, it's becoming quickly evident how streaky this team can be — in a good way. Wendell Green, Jabari Smith and K.D. Johnson have all shown this year their ability to takeover and dominate a game. Then you also have someone like Devan Cambridge, who's been cold to start this year, but has shown takeover ability in games before. When this team needs a scoring surge, there's no shortage of players to take up that mantle. Recently, and probably most often this year that'll be Smith, but the options are plentiful for Bruce Pearl and Auburn.

Second half defense won Auburn this game UCF went over eight minutes without scoring a field goal in the second half. Some of that came from poor shooting, but a lot of that can be attributed to a strong Auburn defense. "I just thought we wore them down defensively," Pearl said. Pearl credited Auburn's depth a lot for Auburn's strong defensive performance. And that will be the case a lot this season for this team. Pearl usually plays 10 right now, but still has Stretch Akingbola if need be and Allen Flanigan will return soon to bolster the depth even more. The defense was the key for Auburn in this game, and that'll happen many more times this year.