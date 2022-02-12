Three takeaways from Auburn's win over Texas A&M

Auburn got off to a slow start against Texas A&M and it wasn't the cleanest game, but it still ended in a 17-point win for the Tigers. Led by Walker Kessler's second triple-double of the season and a season-high 16 points from Allen Flanigan, Auburn bounced back from its loss against Arkansas with a 75-58 win. Takeaways from Auburn's win against Texas A&M:

Walker Kessler secures a rebound against Texas A&M. (Jacob Taylor/AU Athletics)

Kessler making history Auburn came into the season with one triple-double all-time. Well, Walker Kessler has two this season now, with both coming in conference play against LSU and Texas A&M. He went for 12 points, 11 rebounds and 12 blocks against the Aggies. And outside of back-to-back games against Florida and Alabama where Kessler fouled out, he's scored in double-digits in every other SEC game this season. "I mean, that's tremendous, knowing that Walk's behind us to back us up," Allen Flanigan said. "We can get up there and pressure the ball and take gambles. I mean, you've got Walk in the back. He's 7-foot. He's gonna jump, contest and block. Then it's off to the races. We can run in transition." Jabari Smith is obviously Auburn's best player, but Kessler has established himself as this team's MVP with his rim-protecting abilities along with his improving offensive skillset that has become a major weapon for this team.

3-point shooting struggles continue The last time Auburn shot above 30 percent from 3 was the Kentucky game. It's been six-straight games now with 3-point shooting struggles, and that's something that's going to need to improve for this team. The Tigers shot a combined 3-of-25 against Texas A&M. And Bruce Pearl knows it. "You look at our shooting percentages from 3, and most of them were open shots, we get to knocking them down — It's the next thing we've got to do to be really considered being able to win this championship," Pearl said. "If we don't start shooting it better, we won't. We just won't." Auburn doesn't have to be the best 3-point shooting team in the nation thanks to its strengths elsewhere, but it also has to shoot better than it has recently. With shooters like Wendell Green Jr., Jabari Smith, K.D. Johnson and others, shooting better from deep is certainly plausible.