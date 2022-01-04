Three takeaways from Auburn's win over South Carolina

Auburn used a strong first half to cruise to an 81-66 win over South Carolina on Tuesday, marking the 10th straight win. The win came behind a big performance from Wendell Green Jr. and the rest of the Auburn bench, which combined for 40 points. Takeaways from Auburn's win over South Carolina:

Dylan Cardwell celebrates against South Carolina. (via AuburnMBB on Twitter)

Big game from the bench Auburn's bench came out firing on Tuesday. Wendell Green Jr. put up 22 points (more on him in a little bit) and the rest of the bench all chipped in to combine for 40 bench points. Outside of Green, the bench had gone quiet in recent games. But on Tuesday they came alive. Dylan Cardwell got a couple of key steals in the first half and finished with five points and three steals. Chris Moore had five points and four rebounds. He doesn't always appear in the statsheet but his effort and energy are visibly noticeable. Jaylin Williams had six points. Everyone coming off the bench came up and made plays at times to help lead Auburn to a double-digit road win.

Courage, swagger and confidence from Wendell Green Jr. Wendell Green Jr. deserved his own bullet point and takeaway. He was fantastic for Auburn in Columbia, finishing with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists. He's found his groove recently and scored in double-digits in six-straight games now, becoming a big contributor off the bench. While he's coming off the bench as the sixth man, he's essentially been a sixth starter and closed out games for Auburn. "Wendell, he's handled the change in the rotation. Rather than starting games, he's finishing games and I think he'd rather be out there at the end than the beginning," Bruce Pearl said. His passing, scoring and defense have all improved massively from game one to now, and even from just a few weeks ago. He's growing and getting better and that's a scary sight for the rest of the SEC.