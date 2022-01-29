Three takeaways from Auburn's win over Oklahoma

No. 1 Auburn comfortably took care of business against Oklahoma on Saturday, taking down the Sooners 86-68. Oklahoma trailed by a dozen at halftime and cut the Auburn lead to three at one point in the second half, but Auburn maintained the lead the whole way and never let up. Takeaways from the win:

Jabari and Walker combine for a big day Auburn's frontcourt duo led the way for Auburn on Saturday, combining for 44 of the teams 86 total points. Jabari Smith, coming off the worst game of the season against Missouri, went for 23 points and 12 rebounds. "He's a pro. That's what pros do," Bruce Pearl said. "He's been in the gym, just doing what he does." While Walker Kessler put up 21 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, while shooting 9-of-11 from the floor. "They're the best frontcourt I've ever coached for sure," Pearl said. Auburn went into the game with a size advantage against Oklahoma and used it, feeding Kessler inside and Smith knocking down a lot of contested jumpers over smaller Sooner defenders.

A new role for Devan Cambridge Over the past two games, Devan Cambridge has found himself in a little bit of a different role off the bench. Against Missouri he had nine offensive rebounds, and against Oklahoma he hauled in four more. "He’s got heart and that’s what it takes to get those rebounds," Kessler said. "Being a guard and getting those kinds of rebounds, it sets the tone for our team." Cambridge also drew a charge during one of his first plays of the game. It doesn't always show up in the stat-sheet, but Cambridge has quietly improved and is doing a lot of the little things right. Whether it be on defense or hauling in offensive boards, Cambridge's play off the bench has been crucial the past few games.