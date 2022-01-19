Three takeaways from Auburn's win over Georgia

Auburn came into Wednesday's game as a massive favorite over Georgia, and showcased why, and quickly. Auburn started a little slow, but never looked back after that and won 83-60. All attention turns to Saturday now with Auburn's top-12 matchup against Kentucky. Takeaways from Wednesday's win:

Auburn is clearly in a different league than Georgia... Look, there was a reason Auburn went into the game as a 21.5-point favorite over Georgia. Auburn's at the top of the SEC and Georgia is at rock bottom. Auburn and Georgia are both in the SEC, obviously, but it's clear that Auburn is in a different league than Georgia. Some of the non-con opponents brought a better fight to Auburn Arena this season. While the rivalry has always been close and Georgia's managed to split it and steal a game each year, that seems doubtful this season. The two teams are just on completely different levels as a team, and talent-level-wise.

Balanced scoring leads the way... All eyes were on K.D. Johnson coming into the game, and he had his moments, but it was a balanced attack that led the way against Georgia. Johnson, Walker Kessler, Wendell Green Jr., Allen Flanigan, Jaylin Williams and Jabari Smith all scored in double figures for Auburn. The depth of Auburn's team and the ability to go nine- and 10-deep, receiving contributions from everyone has been a key this season and will continue to be all year. Another key is the freshness of this team going into Saturday. No player played more than 27 minutes, while four Kentucky players played over 30 minutes against Texas A&M. It seems small, but even something that small, and just slightly fresher legs could have an impact on Saturday.