Three takeaways from Auburn's win against Vanderbilt

Auburn got down big, then, Jabari Smith happened. Smith scored 12-straight Auburn points in the first half on his way to a new career-high and an Auburn 94-80 win. Behind career-highs from Smith and Walker Kessler, along with a resurgence in 3-point shooting, Auburn cruised to a Wednesday night win and now a two-game lead in the SEC regular season title race. Takeaways from Wednesday night's win:

Walker Kessler shoots a jumper against Vanderbilt. (Jacob Taylor/AU Athletics)

Career nights It was the Jabari Smith show inside Auburn Arena on Wednesday night as he went for a career-high 31 points, shooting 10-of-16 from the floor and 7-of-10 from deep. Then at the end Walker Kessler knocked down a free throw to reach a new career-high of 22 points along with seven rebounds and seven blocks. "It's the best frontcourt I've ever had, anywhere," Bruce Pearl said. Pearl has previously said that sometimes it's as simple as "we have No. 10 and you don't," and that felt like the case on Wednesday night. A lot of Smith's shots weren't necessarily great looks, or at least not for the average basketball player. But Smith was hitting his signature contested fadeaway and he was hitting contested threes while Vanderbilt had no answer. Meanwhile, Kessler was his usual dominant self inside hauling in alley-oops and controlling the paint.

Shooting out of the slump Auburn entered the game on a six-game sub-30 percent from three shooting slump. "I don't think with us -- we're not going to start taking guys and telling them to stop shooting it," Pearl said before the game. "I'm telling them to take the same shots, but start making them." The Tigers did exactly that against Vanderbilt. Auburn shot a season-high 50 percent from deep against the Commodores, knocking down 11 of its 22 attempts. "That’s going to make everything we do better if we can keep it going," Pearl said. "And look, Vanderbilt, they’re first in the league in 3-point percentage defense. So the fact that we’re 11 of 22—now, Jabari made 7 of them. But he got them in transition, he got them in trail, he got them in rhythm, and he was open, so that was really good."