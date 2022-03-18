Three takeaways from Auburn's round one win over Jacksonville State
After an 0-for-14 game against Texas A&M K.D. Johnson scored the first bucket for Auburn in March Madness and the Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 lead. The Gamecocks battled back and even led for a bit, but Auburn went on a combined 18-0 run to end the first half and start the second half en route to an 80-61 win.
Takeaways from Auburn's opening-round win:
Offense comes alive
After Auburn's offense couldn't get much of anything going against Texas A&M, it was firing on all cylinders for the most part against JSU. Led by 20 points from Jabari Smith, four Auburn players scored in double figures.
Auburn had 23 assists on 28 made field goals.
"I thought the guys did a terrific job sharing the basketball and making the extra pass and making each other better," Bruce Pearl said.
A balanced effort is when Auburn is at its best and is exactly what Auburn needs to be able to make a run in the tournament.
"Yeah, I feel like we're best when we're having fun," Jabari Smith said. "We're best when we're loose. We're best when we're defending. We've just got to get back to that. I feel like this game is really going to help us get back to that and get back to us."
K.D. Johnson's resurgence could be huge for Auburn this tournament
K.D. Johnson going 0-for-14 against Texas A&M was one of the biggest storylines coming from the game. Auburn needs Johnson to be a key contributor and certainly can't afford to have him go scoreless.
Well, he opened up the scoring for Auburn on Friday and looked a lot better, finishing with 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
"I just let it come to me," Johnson said. "I've been having a little hand problem with my hand, so my shooting has been a little off. I'm just looking to get my teammates more involved and let it come to me."
If Johnson can get back into the form he was at times earlier this year, where he can completely take over games, that's a scary sight for Auburn's opponents in the tournament.
Jaylin Williams' status key for round two
Auburn PF Jaylin Williams was well on his way to having one of the best games of the season with eight points on perfect 3-for-3 shooting in seven minutes.
But then as Kessler went for a block his elbow made contact with Williams' mouth. Williams had to go to the locker room and didn't return, with the broadcast stating that he chipped both of his front teeth.
Pearl said Williams will get work done today and, because of the hit to his head, he will have to be evaluated for a concussion.
His status is uncertain for Sunday, but it's certainly very important.
Williams has proved how valuable he can be off the bench, and if he were to miss, it leaves Auburn with really only Smith at the power forward spot. Chris Moore could play an undersized four, but he hasn't been a mainstay in the rotation for a while now, and he'd have to play out of position.
Auburn will be extremely hopeful it gets some good news on Williams later today.