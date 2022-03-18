Three takeaways from Auburn's round one win over Jacksonville State

After an 0-for-14 game against Texas A&M K.D. Johnson scored the first bucket for Auburn in March Madness and the Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 lead. The Gamecocks battled back and even led for a bit, but Auburn went on a combined 18-0 run to end the first half and start the second half en route to an 80-61 win. Takeaways from Auburn's opening-round win:

Allen Flanigan defends a JSU shooter. (Matthew Shannon/AU Athletics)

Offense comes alive After Auburn's offense couldn't get much of anything going against Texas A&M, it was firing on all cylinders for the most part against JSU. Led by 20 points from Jabari Smith, four Auburn players scored in double figures. Auburn had 23 assists on 28 made field goals. "I thought the guys did a terrific job sharing the basketball and making the extra pass and making each other better," Bruce Pearl said. A balanced effort is when Auburn is at its best and is exactly what Auburn needs to be able to make a run in the tournament. "Yeah, I feel like we're best when we're having fun," Jabari Smith said. "We're best when we're loose. We're best when we're defending. We've just got to get back to that. I feel like this game is really going to help us get back to that and get back to us."

K.D. Johnson's resurgence could be huge for Auburn this tournament K.D. Johnson going 0-for-14 against Texas A&M was one of the biggest storylines coming from the game. Auburn needs Johnson to be a key contributor and certainly can't afford to have him go scoreless. Well, he opened up the scoring for Auburn on Friday and looked a lot better, finishing with 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds. "I just let it come to me," Johnson said. "I've been having a little hand problem with my hand, so my shooting has been a little off. I'm just looking to get my teammates more involved and let it come to me." If Johnson can get back into the form he was at times earlier this year, where he can completely take over games, that's a scary sight for Auburn's opponents in the tournament.