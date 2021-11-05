Three takeaways from Auburn's exhibition win over Southern Indiana

It was the final tuneup for Bruce Pearl and Auburn and also the first showcase of what this team can do against another team. Some things went well, and others didn't.

It wasn't pretty, but courtesy a 22-0 run to end it, Auburn beat Southern Indiana 68-54 on Friday night.

The starting lineup is far from set

Auburn's starting lineup didn't look how some expected on Friday. While it was known Wendell Green was the starting point, it ended up being a surprise to see Zep Jasper start at shooting guard and K.D. Johnson coming off the bench.

The group — which consisted of Green, Jasper, Devan Cambridge, Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler — didn't put together a strong showing. The offense was stagnant in the halfcourt and struggled to score in transition, too.

"Our starters struggled and that unit deserves to be out there based on how each of them have performed over the summer and fall, but that unit has not performed well together over the last three weeks," Bruce Pearl said after the game.

Because of that, he said some "tinkering" may follow suit for the starters.

Where will things change?

While he was a great sparkplug off the bench and a strong sixth man, it feels like Johnson needs to be in the starting lineup. He finished the game with 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. All of his contributions don't show up in the final stat-sheet.

He's a strong piece for this team and it's going to be hard for Pearl to keep him in a sixth-man role.