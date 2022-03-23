Three-star OT has Auburn 'up there' after visit

Stanton Ramil has been to Auburn before, and he's quickly getting familiar with his way around the Plains. He was in for Auburn's Junior Day event in January and back for the second Junior Day on Saturday. The Alabama legacy — who also has family connections to Auburn — left on Saturday with Auburn near the top of his list.

Ramil was at several Auburn games this year and has been on campus a couple times this spring. (Christian Clemente)

"They’re up there for me," Ramil said. "If I had a top five, they’re in my top five." Ramil arrived on campus and got to watch the team practice inside Jordan-Hare during his visit, along with the other usual aspects of a visit: Touring around and spending time with the coaches. Specifically, Ramil spent a lot of time with Bryan Harsin before leaving campus. "It was actually really fun," Ramil said. "Just getting to see the college practice for the first time, it’s a lot like what we do at Thompson. We’re a really high-level program and just knowing what I’m getting myself into. "Seeing the environment, seeing how the players are, seeing how the coaches coach. Getting to experience the meetings, it was really fun and I liked it."