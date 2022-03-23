Three-star OT has Auburn 'up there' after visit
Stanton Ramil has been to Auburn before, and he's quickly getting familiar with his way around the Plains. He was in for Auburn's Junior Day event in January and back for the second Junior Day on Saturday.
The Alabama legacy — who also has family connections to Auburn — left on Saturday with Auburn near the top of his list.
"They’re up there for me," Ramil said. "If I had a top five, they’re in my top five."
Ramil arrived on campus and got to watch the team practice inside Jordan-Hare during his visit, along with the other usual aspects of a visit: Touring around and spending time with the coaches. Specifically, Ramil spent a lot of time with Bryan Harsin before leaving campus.
"It was actually really fun," Ramil said. "Just getting to see the college practice for the first time, it’s a lot like what we do at Thompson. We’re a really high-level program and just knowing what I’m getting myself into.
"Seeing the environment, seeing how the players are, seeing how the coaches coach. Getting to experience the meetings, it was really fun and I liked it."
Ramil is looking to visit again in May and June, with visits scheduled to Tennessee, Pitt, UNC, Duke, Virginia and Florida State planned over the new few weeks.
The message from Auburn on why he should choose the Tigers is clear.
"We need players like you to really take it next level," Ramil said the coaches told him. "I think that’s 100 percent true. They need next-level players to get to the next level."