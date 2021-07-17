Three sophomores ready to make an impact on offense

As Auburn inches closer to fall camp, it's time to start a new series looking at three players on each side of the ball ready to make an impact based on their class. To clarify, while the NCAA allowed everyone an extra year of eligibility, the players' class will be determined by Auburn's official website and how they list the player. For example, Auburn lists Kobe Hudson as a sophomore and that's how he'll be viewed for this series. Now, it's time to take a look at some second-year players ready to take a step forward or continue making a big impact.

Tank Bigsby is the clear standout for Auburn's sophomores on offense. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

Tank Bigsby — RB There is no "potential" on whether or not Tank Bigsby will make an impact as a sophomore this fall. He's Auburn's No. 1 back, maybe the most talented player on the roster and possibly the top running back in the country. Bigsby lived up to the hype and then some last year as a freshman at Auburn. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year and on the first team for Freshman All-SEC. Even with a shortened season and dealing with injuries and not receiving immediate playing time, Bigbsy racked up 834 yards on 138 carries and five touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 84 yards. Bigsby was the first freshman in Auburn history to record three-straight 100-yard rushing games with his 146 yards against Arkansas, 111 against South Carolina and 129 against Ole Miss. Bigsby will headline preseason SEC and national award watch lists.

Elijah Canion — WR After not playing once his freshman season, Elijah Canion found his way onto the field for the Citrus Bowl. He made the most of his opportunity by reeling in three passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. His impact turned heads, but there were questions about whether or not it was a one-time wonder. On A-Day Canion showed he has the potential to take over the duties as a top receiver at Auburn. He was the only player with more than two catches, as he finished with six catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. He may not end up being the true No. 1 as Auburn just brought in Demetris Robertson from Georgia, but Canion will be a starter. Of all of Auburn's sophomore receivers, Canion seems to be ahead of all of them.

Keiondre Jones — OG Keiondre Jones took over the starting right guard duties after Brandon Council went down with an injury against Ole Miss. He proved to be a strong run blocker and looked overall one of Auburn's better offensive linemen. His only issue came from conditioning and being able to play the whole game. Jones looked strong in spring practices and if he can come into fall camp in even better shape, he could end up being a big key to Auburn's success on offense this season. Council is coming back from injury this fall and will likely land a starting spot on the line somewhere next season, but Jones probably won't be heading back to the bench.