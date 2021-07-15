Three potential impact freshmen on defense

As Auburn inches closer to fall camp, it's time to start a new series looking at three players on each side of the ball ready to make an impact based on their class. To clarify, while the NCAA allowed everyone an extra year of eligibility, the players' class will be determined by Auburn's official website and how they list the player. For example, Auburn lists Kobe Hudson as a sophomore and that's how he'll be viewed for this series. Today is taking a look at three true freshmen on defense who could make an impact for Auburn this season.

Lee Hunter during a drill in spring practice. (Auburn athletics)

Lee Hunter — DT Defensive tackle Lee Hunter was one of the few early enrollees on defense that was able to go through spring practice. It seemingly paid off. With Jeremiah Wright going down with an injury, Hunter was able to climb up the depth chart. And by the time A-Day rolled around, Hunter looked strong. Hunter had a strong showing on A-Day, including stopping star running back Tank Bigsby in his tracks. Hunter was the No. 120 player in the class and should be an immediate impact player in the defensive line rotation.

Dylan Brooks — EDGE After getting out of signing with Tennessee, Auburn was able to land one of its highest-rated recruits in the class in Dylan Brooks. Auburn hasn't had a strong edge rusher in quite some time, and Brooks has the size and potential ability to be a strong one for Auburn. During his senior season at Handley High Brooks racked up 51 tackles and 5.5 sacks. He also played on offense and had 16 receptions for 250 yards and four touchdowns as a tight end. Brooks will be behind Derick Hall who returns as the starting EDGE, but has the chance to compete against Romello Height and Eku Leota for snaps behind Hall.

Joko Willis — LB A late addition from Independence Community College, Joko Willis could find his way onto the field as a freshman this season. Willis' versatility is the key to him finding the field at Auburn. Not only can he play inside or outside linebacker, he can also rush the passer as a defensive end. There are players ahead of him, but Willis could end up making an impact as a rotational player this season.