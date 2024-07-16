Also taken in the 19th was first baseman/outfielder D’Marion ‘Bub’ Terrell from Thompson, AL, by the Toronto Blue Jays. He was ranked as the No. 153 player in the draft.

Right-handed pitcher Connor Gatwood from Baker in Mobile, Ala., ranked by Perfect Game as the nation’s No. 41 overall player, was taken in the 19th round by the Los Angeles Angels.

AUBURN | The 2024 MLB Draft has concluded with just three players selected from Auburn’s fourth-ranked signing class.

Catcher Chase Fralick from Peachtree City, GA, was selected by San Diego Padres in 20th round. He was ranked as the No. 2 catcher in Georgia.

Players taken on day three of the draft, which consists of the 11th through 20th rounds, can be signed for $150,000 plus any money teams saved below the slot value of its picks in the first 10 rounds.

Three former Auburn pitchers were also drafted with right-hander Chase Allsup going to the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth round, left-hander Tanner Bauman going to the N.Y. Yankees in the ninth round and right-hander Will Cannon going to the Cincinnati Reds in the 12th round.

The Tigers have had 22 pitchers and 40 players overall selected in the MLB Draft under head coach Butch Thompson.

The deadline to sign players is Aug. 1. Allsup, Bauman and Cannon are all expected to sign with their MLB clubs.