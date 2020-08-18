AuburnSports - Three-man battle at left tackle

Juniors Alec Jackson, Austin Troxell and Kilian Zierer will all enter camp with a legit chance to earn the starting position on an offensive line that returns just one of five starters in junior Nick Brahms at center.

AUBURN | Perhaps the most important position competition during Auburn’s fall camp is happening at left tackle, and Gus Malzahn says it’s down to three players including two that are returning from knee injuries.

"I’m going to be honest with you, we have an idea of the first five that are going out there. That has zero to do with who we think starts,” said Malzahn of the first day of fall camp. “We’ve got a handful of guys — I’d say multiple guys, 10 to 12 — that I really feel like are truly fighting for starting spots up front. I know coach (Jack) Bicknell and coach (Chad) Morris have a very open mind. I’ve tried not to give them any kind of pre-conceived thoughts from the past about this and that. Let’s let whoever is ready to play, play.

“The big factor is developing depth. The old days of three tackles, three guards and two centers, that’s a thing of the past, but as far as we’re concerned, it gives other people real opportunities. My experience is, when you give people real opportunities, you get a few that really seize the moment. So that’s really been our message to players up front.”

Jackson moved from defensive line to left tackle for spring practice in 2019 and served as Prince Tega Wanogho backup last season. Troxell didn’t play last season after undergoing a third knee surgery. He previously underwent knee surgeries during his junior and senior seasons of high school.

Zierer, a 2019 signee, underwent knee surgery last fall at College of Canyons. The Munich, Germany native has limited experience playing football.

“I think they’re real close,” said Malzahn of Troxell and Zierer’s status. “I know Trox, he’s ready to go. Kilian, talking to him the other day, he thought he was really close to 100 percent, too, and been cleared medically, so that’s good.”