Three impact seniors on offense

As Auburn inches closer to fall camp, it's time to start a new series looking at three players on each side of the ball ready to make an impact based on their class. To clarify, while the NCAA allowed everyone an extra year of eligibility, the players' class will be determined by Auburn's official website and how they list the player. For example, Auburn lists Kobe Hudson as a sophomore and that's how he'll be viewed for this series. As the series begins to reach its end, it's time to take a look at seniors getting ready to make an impact this season.

Shaun Shivers in spring practice. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

Shaun Shivers — RB Tank Bigsby is the clear No. 1 running back, there's no fighting that. But Shaun Shivers is entering his fourth season on the Plains and projects to be able to make a big impact as Auburn's No. 2 back. Shivers has 933 career rushing yards at Auburn and has had 55 or more carries each season. He was also voted a team captain last year. Shivers is an important part of the offense and the team even if he isn't a starter. Last year Shivers also began to expand his game as a pass-catcher, with 10 receptions for 55 yards. The speedy back will be big for Bryan Harsin's run-first offense this season.

John Samuel Shenker — TE Tight ends are expected to finally be a big part of Auburn's offense. It was expected last season and tight ends were utilized a little more, but not as much as fans wanted. That should change in 2021. The veteran in the wide receiver group, and known as "Ole Reliable" by his teammates, John Samuel Shenker is in line for a bigger role this season. After catching three passes during his freshman and sophomore season, Shenker had nine catches for 97 yards last season. Shenker was a limited participant in the spring as he played on Auburn's baseball team. But even while others had an opportunity to climb the depth chart, Shenker still projects at or near the top of the tight end depth chart.

Brandon Council — OL Brandon Council is not only Auburn's most versatile piece on the offensive line, he might be the best overall linemen, too. Last year Council started at right guard mostly along with right tackle against Arkansas. But Council has experience at all five positions during his time at Akron. Council went down with a knee injury against Ole Miss and missed the spring after undergoing shoulder surgery. Now that he's fully healthy heading into fall camp, he should provide a big boost to Auburn's offensive line. Where exactly he ends up at is still a question mark, but he'll be starting somewhere along the line.