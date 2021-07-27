Three impact seniors on defense

As Auburn inches closer to fall camp, it's time to start a new series looking at three players on each side of the ball ready to make an impact based on their class. To clarify, while the NCAA allowed everyone an extra year of eligibility, the players' class will be determined by Auburn's official website and how they list the player. For example, Auburn lists Kobe Hudson as a sophomore and that's how he'll be viewed for this series. Finally, a look at three seniors on defense who will be able to make an impact this season for Auburn. All of whom are team leaders and some big-time playmakers on defense.

Roger McCreary intercepts a pass against Miss. State. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)

Roger McCreary — CB Auburn's been able to string together some recent success with getting cornerbacks into the NFL and Roger McCreary is next in line. Had McCreary gone to the NFL after last season he likely would've been selected. Instead, he opted to return and could work his way high up draft boards. After a sophomore season with 36 tackles, 11 pass breakups and an interception he stepped into a bigger role in 2020 and didn't disappoint. He racked up 45 tackles, six pass breakups, three interceptions and a forced fumble as Auburn's No. 1 corner. Now Auburn has added Dreshun Miller to play opposite him and the two make up one of the top cornerback duos in the country. McCreary is headed into his final season the Plains and will make a big impact before playing on Sundays in 2022.

Zakoby McClain — LB With the second-most tackles in the NCAA last season, Zakoby McClain is back to play alongside Owen Pappoe and be a strong force at linebacker. Along with his 113 tackles, McClain had three sacks and a forced fumble for Auburn last season. McClain will find his name on preseason national and SEC award watch lists heading into 2021 and is ready to make a big impact.

Smoke Monday — Safety Smoke Monday was named to the All-SEC second team by AP and is headed for another big season in his final season at Auburn. Monday was a rotational safety his first two years at Auburn before stepping into a starting role in 2020. He finished with 73 tackles, two interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble. Monday's role will be even bigger and maybe even modified in 2021. Last year Jamien Sherwood acted as not only as safety but also a 'moneybacker' playing in the box a lot. Monday's struggled in coverage at times and could benefit from playing a similar role. With Donovan Kaufman, Bydarrius Knighten and Ladarius Tennison as potential options at safety, Derek Mason has the luxury of getting creative with how he chooses to use Monday.