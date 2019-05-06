AUBURN | Auburn wrapped up 15 days of spring practice with the A-Day game April 13. Here’s a look at three players on the defensive side of the ball that showed a lot of improvement this spring.

NOAH IGBINOGHENE



Igbinoghene’s improvement started last spring when he switched from wide receiver to cornerback and really hasn’t slowed down. He was good last fall, starting opposite Jamel Dean, and Auburn’s coaches are confident he can step up this fall and matchup up against the opponent’s best receiver. Igbinoghene, who is also a standout in track, has the size and skill set to project as a high draft pick next year if he continues to develop. If Auburn can build some depth at cornerback, the secondary should be a team strength.



ZAKOBY MCCLAIN



McClain was too good to stay off the field as a freshman last fall despite Auburn’s three seniors starting at linebacker. With those seniors moved on, McClain is poised to be a starter, or top contributor, this fall and spent the majority of the spring with the first-team defense. He fits the mold of many former standout linebacker at Auburn — a little undersized but plenty of closing speed and a lot of pop when he gets there. He’s very much in the mold of his current position coach and former AU linebacker Travis Williams.



T.D. MOULTRY



Many expected Moultry to be a breakout player in 2018 but it never happened. After a promising true freshman season in 2017 in which he backed up sack leader Jeff Holland at Buck, Moultry was on track to be the starter last fall. But he struggled setting the edge against the run and looked lost at times rushing the passer. Nick Coe quickly took the job and led the Tigers in sacks. But Moultry remains very talented and instead of pouting, he went to work this spring on shoring up his weaknesses and spent a good portion of spring with the first-team as Coe got a lot of work inside at defensive tackle. If Moultry can continue to takes steps forward going into the fall, he’s still got the potential to be a playmaker coming off the edge.

