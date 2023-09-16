Payton Thorne has always been a runner, but due to injuries and other factors, he hadn't been able to show that the last two seasons. He got his chance on Saturday. Thorne led Auburn in rushing yards with 123 and also ran in two touchdowns en route to a 45-13 Auburn win. So what did Thorne show the world? "I guess that I'm not that slow," Thorne said. "I told people all summer that I couldn't really run last year and two years ago I don't know how many yards I had, it wasn't anything crazy. But I can get some stuff done on the ground, and so, it was good to get back out there and running again."

Auburn qb Payton Thorne (Robin Conn/AuburnSports)

Prior to his time at Auburn, Thorne hadn't been in an offense where the quarterback was directly involved with the run, so as a result, his career high in rushing yards was only 47 before Saturday. New offense, new Payton. "I never had anything blocked for me," Thorne said. "I was never really out there running schemes like that, so like I said, it was fun tonight to get that done tonight." Not only did Thorne have fun running the ball, but his teammates enjoyed watching him. They also weren't surprised by the performance. "I knew Payton could run like that," said tight end Rivaldo Fairweather. "He’s got sneaky speed. I told him he’s going to run this game and when the opportunity strikes, he did it. He’s pretty fast. He looked pretty fast out there."

