Thorne plans to play

On Monday, Hugh Freeze said Thorne didn't practice this week and that he is considering making a change to Hank Brown. On Tuesday, we got to speak to the quarterback. So, what's his status for the upcoming game against Louisiana-Monroe?

The pass came out shaky and fell incomplete. What we didn't know at the time was that Thorne had injured his throwing shoulder the play before, impacting his ability to deliver the pass.

In the third quarter of Auburn's 17-7 loss to Vanderbilt, Payton Thorne dropped back in the end zone and tried to find Cam Coleman, who was being defended one-on-one down the sideline.

"I'm just focused on doing what I can do to help us win the best way I can and finishing this thing the right way," Thorne said. "Obviously, that's one day, one week at a time. We've got three guaranteed games left. So, try to play the best I can play, and have our team play the best we can play this Saturday and the last two."

Thorne spent the bye week getting treatment for the injury and plans on returning to practice at full speed on Tuesday. And he's even confident that he could have played if Auburn didn't have an off week.

"Coach Dobbs is obviously great, so I trust him completely with what he had me doing in there," Thorne said. No throwing last week for me; just trying to get this thing back to normal. I think if I really had to play last week, I would have been able to. Just staying in the training room and following that plan."

And for Thorne, playing on Saturday continues a streak of not missing any games, which he recognizes comes with some luck.

"It's not super common for quarterbacks to be able to go four years in a row and not miss any time at all," he said. "I missed a couple plays here and there because they made me go to the stinkin' tent, which is annoying. Yeah, just doing what I can to take care of my body in the offseason, putting a priority on that. There's been a lot of people that have helped me on that along the way. I'm really thankful for them for that."