Saturday's scrimmage was a frustrating one for Payton Thorne.

At least, that's how Auburn's senior quarterback felt right after it, but after some film review and reflection, things didn't feel as bleak for Thorne.

"It was one of our not as good days of camp I would say," Thorne said to reporters on Monday. "But then you go back and watch film and like they say it's never as good, it's never as bad as you think. So just some detailed stuff on Saturday that was getting us."

Despite the offensive struggles, there were still guys, such as Malcolm Simmons, who showed out during the scrimmage.

"Some guys showed some good flashes obviously," Thorne said. "And I thought the defense did a lot of good things too."

And during the scrimmage, Thorne was able to change plays at the line and have pre-snap autonomy, something he didn't do much of during the previous season.

He believes that, combined with his newfound understanding of his offensive coaches, can be a weapon this upcoming season.