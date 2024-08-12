PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Thorne: 'Just about everything' different in year two

Henry Patton • AuburnSports
Intern
@Henry_patton23

Saturday's scrimmage was a frustrating one for Payton Thorne.

At least, that's how Auburn's senior quarterback felt right after it, but after some film review and reflection, things didn't feel as bleak for Thorne.

"It was one of our not as good days of camp I would say," Thorne said to reporters on Monday. "But then you go back and watch film and like they say it's never as good, it's never as bad as you think. So just some detailed stuff on Saturday that was getting us."

Despite the offensive struggles, there were still guys, such as Malcolm Simmons, who showed out during the scrimmage.

"Some guys showed some good flashes obviously," Thorne said. "And I thought the defense did a lot of good things too."

And during the scrimmage, Thorne was able to change plays at the line and have pre-snap autonomy, something he didn't do much of during the previous season.

He believes that, combined with his newfound understanding of his offensive coaches, can be a weapon this upcoming season.

Auburn QB Payton Thorne
Auburn QB Payton Thorne (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

"I have a really good understanding of what Coach (Hugh) Freeze is trying to do, Coach (Derrick) Nix is trying to do and what Coach (Kent) Austin sees," Thorne said. "And so if we're on the same page and we're seeing things the same, coaches can have confidence in me to be able to change things up if I need to.

"So it's been great. It's been really fun. And it's a part of my game that I didn't get to use last year."

Another difference from the previous season is the receiver room.

Auburn returned just two scholarship receivers from the previous season, so there will be plenty of new contributors, including four freshmen.

So while there will be growing pains with a bunch of newcomers/freshmen, Thorne knows the talent will be worth it.

"I feel really good with where we're at right now," Thorne said. "We still have young guys. We still have four freshmen who are going to potentially play for us. That's not exactly one, common. And two, at the end of the day they're still young. You can't go out there and expect them to be these veteran receivers who know everything.

"At the end of the day, when you have guys around you that can make plays and sometimes turn a 5-yard gain into 20, that helps a lot."

So what's the difference between year one and year two for Thorne? Well, 'just about everything.'

"You got some familiar faces around some coaches, some players, but for the most part there's a lot of new guys and that's a good thing," Thorne said.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvdGhvcm5lLWp1c3QtYWJvdXQtZXZlcnl0aGluZy1kaWZmZXJlbnQt aW4teWVhci10d28iLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw aXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBk dDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1l bnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5j ID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9u IG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24K ICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMi OwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0p KCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZj Nz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmF1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnRo b3JuZS1qdXN0LWFib3V0LWV2ZXJ5dGhpbmctZGlmZmVyZW50LWluLXllYXIt dHdvJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8 L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK