Thorne injured; Freeze undecided on starter

AUBURN | Big changes could be coming at Auburn’s quarterback position the final three weeks of the season. Starter Payton Thorne missed last week with a shoulder injury and Hugh Freeze has not decided how the Tigers will move forward even if Thorne is healthy enough to play against ULM Saturday. “You start kinda thinking big picture and that’s not always the easiest thing to do because you love your players and you want what’s best for all of them that gives us the best chance to win the remaining three games,” said Freeze. “We’ll start seeing how the health is first and foremost.”

Thorne is 8-12 as Auburn's starting quarterback. (Photo by Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

With Thorne out, Hank Brown was able to get extended reps with the first-team while Holden Geriner and Walker White worked with the backups during the off-week. Auburn held three practices and wrapped it up with a scrimmage that included many of the backup players that don’t get as many reps in a game or practice. “Offense won that scrimmage on a pass play from Walker to one of the young receivers. It was good to see them get reps. We got to Holden and Hank quite a few, also,” said Freeze. Thorne was benched earlier this season after throwing four interceptions in a 21-14 loss to California. Brown got his first-career start against New Mexico the following week, completing 17 of 25 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-19 win.