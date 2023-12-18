It was an easy decision for Thorne, who continued to improve during the second half of the season. He noted he didn't want to end his career with an up-and-down season and that the copious amount of talent coming in at the wide receiver position is "definitely exciting." And, there's reason to believe he will vastly improve heading into the 2024 season as he has a full spring practice and summer to gel with his teammates, something he missed last year.

"We talked a few weeks ago," Thorne said. "I thought we had a good talk in his office. We're on the same page, and I think things are going well right now. I really enjoy playing for Coach Freeze, and I'm excited for what the future's going to hold. I want to come back another year, and that's what I told him."

On Saturday, Hugh Freeze gave Payton Thorne a vote of confidence, saying he believes the quarterback can thrive with better pieces surrounding him. On Monday, Thorne was asked about his coach's comments. Needless to say, the signal-caller was happy to hear those words come from Freeze.

"Coming in the middle of the year in the summer, not having spring ball, not having a full fall camp either because you're splitting reps -- and through the first few games of the season, as well," Thorne said. "I think toward the second half of the year, you got a glimpse of what we could be. It still wasn't perfect; we can still be a lot better than what we were. I think that's what we're going to be next year."

As for what helped him throughout the season get better commanding the offense, Thorne credited Freeze with fine-tuning the game plan, shrinking everything down a little.

"We were able to get on the same page with what we're going to be running instead of having a wide-open playbook going into the game," the quarterback said. "We did that, and that helped get guys to understand what we're going to be running in the game."

Settled as the bonafide starter going into his final year of eligibility, Thorne is focused on knowing the playbook so he knows not only his responsibilities but those of everyone on the field. According to Thorne, that is how it was at Michigan State, and with a year under his belt, he plans on having the same feeling next season.

Oh, and he has a little help at home if needed from his father, Jeff, who served as offensive coordinator and head coach at North Central College.

"My dad has helped me a lot in my career," Thorne said. "I'm sure he'll have some things to coach me up on as well. Just get rolling with that."