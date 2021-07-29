Thor selected at No. 37 by Hornets

When Thor initially declared for the draft he was in just a few mock drafts near the tail end of the second round. With a strong pre-draft process and NBA Combine, Thor was able to surge up draft boards.

One of the biggest risers in the entire draft process, JT Thor heard his name called at No. 37 by the Charlotte Hornets.

Thor arrived at Auburn after re-classifying to the class of 2020. He was the No. 55 prospect in the class, but was much higher in his initial 2021 class.

As an 18-year-old, Thor averaged 9.4 points, five rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. As a 6-foot-10, but very lean power forward, Thor shot 44% from the field and 29.7% from three.

As one might expect from a young player, Thor struggled with consistency at times, but also showcased his immense talent and freakish athleticism.

Thor's skills were on full display during Auburn's trip to take on Kentucky when he finished with 24 points and nine rebounds, shooting 8-of-11 from the field, 5-of-6 from three and 3-for-3 at the free throw line.

Part of Thor's surge up draft boards came from his measurements at the combine. Listed at 6'10", Thor had a 7'3" wingspan and 9'2" standing reach.

The raw talent is there, Thor will just have to continue to bulk up a little bit and he has a chance to become a contributor for the Hornets.