AuburnSports - Thor has that ‘next-level stuff’

“I don’t think he had lamb for pregame meal last night but he had great effort and energy,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl who joked Friday that Thor needed to eat lamb to add more bulk to his 6-foot-10, 205-pound frame.

The Auburn true freshman had a monster afternoon in a tough loss at Kentucky, finishing with a career-high 24 points and tying his career high with nine rebounds.

“He’s got that next-level stuff. So I’m proud of him and I guarantee you his teammates are thrilled for him because he’s a hard worker and he’s very unselfish as a person and as a player. And oh by the way, he’s also quietly one of the funnier guys in the locker room. That hasn’t got out yet but JT can make us smile.”

Thor added one assists, two blocked shots and one steal. He shot 8 of 11 from the floor including 5 of 6 3-pointers.

He came into the game in a bit of a slump averaging 4.6 points in his last three outings, shooting just 6 of 21 (28.6 percent) from the floor including 0 of 7 from beyond the arc.

“I didn't lose any confidence,” Thor said. “You've just got to come in. If you put pressure on yourself, you're probably not going to play good. I was like, 'Let me just relax. Let me just let the game come to me and see how I can like make the team better.’”

Thor is on a path that likely leads to the 2022 NBA Draft. He’s averaging more points, rebounds and blocks in conference play, and an offseason of adding size and strength, and improving his skills could lead to a huge sophomore season.

"That’s why he’s one of my best pro prospects, NBA prospect, because he has the ability to elevate his game,” Pearl said. “He was obviously excited about playing Kentucky, led us in rebounding with nine. Obviously, he shot the ball great, made free throws. You have 24 and nine as a freshman in Rupp? That’s pretty good. Pretty good. Got a great future—and a pretty good player right now, I’ll tell you. Really proud of JT. He’s a great teammate, too.”

Part of Thor’s offseason plan likely includes some big plates of lamb.

“I ate lamb before. My mom cooks it,” he said.

Auburn hosts Mississippi State Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU.