AUBURN | At 8-7 in the league, No. 23 Auburn is just two games out of first place in the SEC West and two games ahead of last year’s pace. But the Tigers have lost 11 of their last 15 games including Tuesday night’s 11-6 defeat at Georgia Tech, which has fourth-year head coach Butch Thompson concerned and ready to take action.

“I’m at a place now where I feel like we’re at a tipping point,” Thompson said. “In my estimation it just hasn’t worked this time so I feel like I have to be more energetic. I don’t regret anything that I’ve done to this point, and I’m not even sure what it looks like, but hands-on I think is an understatement.”

Last season, Thompson led Auburn to its first Super Regional since 1999. Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics

Thompson points to a couple of specific issues that have plagued Auburn over the last few weeks. “We’re seeing so many of the same things over and over again, that we need to adjust and haven’t been able to,” he said. “Whether it’s not being able to get the barrel in position and score on the weekend, or midweek not being able to shove the ball in the strike zone, we’re just seeing two different teams right now.” Both issues cropped up against the Yellow Jackets with the Tigers walking 10 batters and batting just 4 of 24 (.167) with runners in scoring position. “I think our at-bats are different with nobody on or a runner on first, compared to runners in scoring position and somebody being able to have a big blow,” Thompson said. “I think both sides of the ball are putting pressure on each other. And it’s almost like an inner scream that builds with patience for a period of time and it’s like, ‘Stop.’ And they know it.” The struggles have prompted some player-only meetings, usually led by veterans like Will Holland or Conor Davis. “We’re obviously going through a little bit of a rough stretch, but I think everybody still knows what our capability is and how good we can be,” catcher Matt Scheffler said. “Everybody is still staying optimistic. We went through that 15-game winning streak. We showed what we could do. We just have to find a way to bring that back out.”