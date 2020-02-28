AUBURN | It probably won’t be as big a test as UCF, but Wright State will bring a seasoned and relatively battle-tested team to Plainsman Park this weekend. The Raiders are just 2-5 but have a win at No. 1 Louisville Feb. 19 and opened the season with a three-game series at No. 9 Mississippi State.

“They’ve already played in an SEC venue for a three-game series,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I think that was a 42-game winner last year. They’ve already beat the No. 1 team in the country this year as they come in here. I think it’s exactly what we need to keep growing to try to respond. We got the midweek and got 2-0, but now you have the opportunity in a three-game series at home.

Tanner Burns will start for a third consecutive Friday for Auburn against Wright State. (Grace Schinsing/Auburn athletics)

“I don’t think redeem is the right word, but can we keep growing? Can we go back to the top of our pitching staff and go through three nine-inning ballgames and play better than we did last weekend? That would be the goal.” The 20th-ranked Tigers enters the series 7-3 coming off a two-game midweek sweep of Alabama A&M. Last weekend, however, UCF swept a three-game series at Auburn. Steven Williams and Kason Howell are expected to return to their starting outfield positions after missing last week with hamstring injuries. Sophomore Ryan Bliss currently leads AU with a .419 average and is tied with Judd Ward for the team lead with 13 RBI. The Tigers have hit 29 doubles this season, which ranks second nationally. Auburn’s pitching staff has struck out 10 or more batters in all nine games this season, a program record, and have 117 total strikeouts, which ranks third nationally.

PITCHING MATCHUPS AUBURN WRIGHT STATE FRI RHP Tanner Burns (1-1, 4.35) RHP Daniel Kreuzer (0-2, 5.23) SAT LHP Jack Owen (1-1, 2.70) RHP Bradley Brehmer (0-2, 8.18) SUN LHP Bailey Horn (1-1, 5.68) RHP Austin Cline (1-1, 7.00)