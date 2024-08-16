Perry Thompson didn't partake in spring practice, so while he was a top-40 recruit out of high school, he was still a bit of an unknown heading into fall camp.

Two weeks into fall camp, and it's safe to say the 6-foot-3 and 222-pound receiver has impressed his teammates, specifically Payton Thorne, who threw with him in the summer and has seen him fix some of his freshman flaws.

"He's another freak," Thorne said about Thompson on Monday. "He's 220 pounds as a freshman and can run. I saw him get cleaned up in two or three weeks, honestly. They're not really easy things to easy things to break the habit of. He obviously worked at it and did a good job. He is quickly materializing into a guy that will be able to help us this year."

Thompson's first fall practices were quite the adjustment as he had to adjust from playing against high school corners to Kayin Lee and Keionte Scott.

And although it's been tough at times, it's only making Thompson better.

"Just playing some high-level cornerbacks," Thompson said of his biggest adjustment from high school to college. "It's 7A ball, but you don't get the cornerbacks that you've got here. So we're just going against Keionte and Kayin every day, been pushing me to be great."