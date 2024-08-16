PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Thompson 'ready' for start of season

Henry Patton • AuburnSports
Intern
@Henry_patton23

Perry Thompson didn't partake in spring practice, so while he was a top-40 recruit out of high school, he was still a bit of an unknown heading into fall camp.

Two weeks into fall camp, and it's safe to say the 6-foot-3 and 222-pound receiver has impressed his teammates, specifically Payton Thorne, who threw with him in the summer and has seen him fix some of his freshman flaws.

"He's another freak," Thorne said about Thompson on Monday. "He's 220 pounds as a freshman and can run. I saw him get cleaned up in two or three weeks, honestly. They're not really easy things to easy things to break the habit of. He obviously worked at it and did a good job. He is quickly materializing into a guy that will be able to help us this year."

Thompson's first fall practices were quite the adjustment as he had to adjust from playing against high school corners to Kayin Lee and Keionte Scott.

And although it's been tough at times, it's only making Thompson better.

"Just playing some high-level cornerbacks," Thompson said of his biggest adjustment from high school to college. "It's 7A ball, but you don't get the cornerbacks that you've got here. So we're just going against Keionte and Kayin every day, been pushing me to be great."

Auburn receiver Perry Thompson
Auburn receiver Perry Thompson (Jay G. Tate/AuburnSports.com)

And because he didn't go through spring practice, last Saturday's scrimmage was Thompson's first live-action as an Auburn Tiger, and he turned in a 2-catch 95-yard performance.

Good performance, but that's what Thompson expects out of himself.

"It actually felt good," Thompson said of the scrimmage. "I knew I had to make a name for myself, because I feel like I have a standard I have to reach. A lot of people watching me want me to be great, so I feel like I had to reach that standard and make some plays."

Thompson is not a perfect player as a freshman, and he knows it, as he mentioned that he is getting pushed like he never has been before, and because of that, he needs to work on his practice habits, which he is.

"Like I've told Coach (Marcus) Davis, like when I was in high school, I had a practice switch and a game switch," Thompson said. "But now, they're pushing me more to get better practice habits, so just working on that."

Auburn's season starts in 15 days, and when asked if he's ready, Thompson had a simple answer.

"I'm ready for it, yes sir," Thompson said. "That's going to be amazing. I'm ready."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvdGhvbXBzb24tcmVhZHktZm9yLXN0YXJ0LW9mLXNlYXNvbiIsCiAg ICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7 CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVF bGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5 VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8g bG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2Ug YWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0 cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnRO b2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVz ZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJG YXVidXJuLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGdGhvbXBzb24tcmVhZHktZm9y LXN0YXJ0LW9mLXNlYXNvbiZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDc0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNz X3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFn IC0tPgoKCg==