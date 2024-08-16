Thompson 'ready' for start of season
Perry Thompson didn't partake in spring practice, so while he was a top-40 recruit out of high school, he was still a bit of an unknown heading into fall camp.
Two weeks into fall camp, and it's safe to say the 6-foot-3 and 222-pound receiver has impressed his teammates, specifically Payton Thorne, who threw with him in the summer and has seen him fix some of his freshman flaws.
"He's another freak," Thorne said about Thompson on Monday. "He's 220 pounds as a freshman and can run. I saw him get cleaned up in two or three weeks, honestly. They're not really easy things to easy things to break the habit of. He obviously worked at it and did a good job. He is quickly materializing into a guy that will be able to help us this year."
Thompson's first fall practices were quite the adjustment as he had to adjust from playing against high school corners to Kayin Lee and Keionte Scott.
And although it's been tough at times, it's only making Thompson better.
"Just playing some high-level cornerbacks," Thompson said of his biggest adjustment from high school to college. "It's 7A ball, but you don't get the cornerbacks that you've got here. So we're just going against Keionte and Kayin every day, been pushing me to be great."
And because he didn't go through spring practice, last Saturday's scrimmage was Thompson's first live-action as an Auburn Tiger, and he turned in a 2-catch 95-yard performance.
Good performance, but that's what Thompson expects out of himself.
"It actually felt good," Thompson said of the scrimmage. "I knew I had to make a name for myself, because I feel like I have a standard I have to reach. A lot of people watching me want me to be great, so I feel like I had to reach that standard and make some plays."
Thompson is not a perfect player as a freshman, and he knows it, as he mentioned that he is getting pushed like he never has been before, and because of that, he needs to work on his practice habits, which he is.
"Like I've told Coach (Marcus) Davis, like when I was in high school, I had a practice switch and a game switch," Thompson said. "But now, they're pushing me more to get better practice habits, so just working on that."
Auburn's season starts in 15 days, and when asked if he's ready, Thompson had a simple answer.
"I'm ready for it, yes sir," Thompson said. "That's going to be amazing. I'm ready."