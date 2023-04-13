It will be the freshman's third start of the season and first weekend start since February 19 against Indiana. It was a brutal debut for the Troy, Ala., native, lasting just 2/3 of an inning while giving up four runs on two hits and three walks.

"I'm excited about him," Thompson said. "I think he's going to start a lot of games here."

Drew Nelson came to Butch Thompson's office and told his coach he wants the ball. That confidence, along with his performance and attitude, has earned him the right to start his first SEC game this Saturday at Alabama.

His next outing was much better. The 5-foot-11 southpaw held North Alabama to one run on three hits while fanning seven, earning the victory.

Kason Howell, the veteran centerfielder and one of the team's captains, has seen Nelson fight back into the rotation.

"Drew's a good competitor," Howell said. "He's always competing on the mound. He's worked on stuff ... Drew's obviously got better. The competitive spirit has always been there."

Howell knows what it is like to be a true freshman figuring out how to navigate the adjustment to high-level college baseball. He says it comes down to Nelson finding out how he wants to pitch.

"I'm excited for him to get this start," Howell said.

As for Thompson, the coach admits he has looked inside himself to find out how to put the Tigers in the best position to win. Right now, that involves putting Nelson on the mound to start a crucial game against the rival Crimson Tide.

"From his first start on opening weekend, (he) went back to the drawing board and built himself back up and earned this," the coach said.