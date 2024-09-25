Jerrin Thompson is more familiar with Oklahoma than anyone wearing an Auburn uniform. For four years, suiting up in the burnt orange of Texas, the safety took part in the annual Red River Rivalry against the Sooners in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Unfortunately for Thompson, the Sooners got the upper hand in three out of the four seasons. That is extra motivation for him as Oklahoma comes to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time on Saturday.

"It's just something about 'em that I just got to get 'em," he said. "They done beat me more times than I would've liked, so we need one."