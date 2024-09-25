Thompson fired up for former foes
Jerrin Thompson is more familiar with Oklahoma than anyone wearing an Auburn uniform. For four years, suiting up in the burnt orange of Texas, the safety took part in the annual Red River Rivalry against the Sooners in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Unfortunately for Thompson, the Sooners got the upper hand in three out of the four seasons. That is extra motivation for him as Oklahoma comes to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time on Saturday.
"It's just something about 'em that I just got to get 'em," he said. "They done beat me more times than I would've liked, so we need one."
Thompson has already started helping his fellow defensive teammates this week with his knowledge of how the Sooners like to use their offense. The fifth-year senior thinks that if the Tigers can shut down their run game and force freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. into third-and-long situations, Auburn will "have them on their heels a little bit."
It will be more complicated than that with the new signal caller. Hawkins is the third-straight mobile quarterback that the Tigers will face, and with the absence of Champ Anthony due to his season-ending injury, there will be some new faces in Auburn's secondary against the Sooners. But Oklahoma hasn't exactly been a juggernaut on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 119th in FBS by averaging 299.5 yards per game.
That doesn't dim the excitement for Thompson, though. He's looking forward to facing his former rival foes even though this will come in a different uniform.
"Fun memories for sure," he said of past matchups against the Sooners. "Yeah, I'm fired up."