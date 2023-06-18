"I’ll say right there with Alabama," Thompson said on where Auburn stands. "Just making me feel like family, the environment, the whole coaching staff, everything just feels great."

Perry Thompson , the No. 77 player in the nation, took his official visit to Auburn over the weekend. The Tigers have worked hard over the last six months to get back in the race for Thompson, with this weekend giving them an encouraging boost.

Auburn is in a recruiting battle with its biggest rival for one of the biggest names in the 2024 class.

What were some highlights of the trip?

"Just spending time with Coach (Hugh) Freeze, Coach (Marcus) Davis," Thompson said. "Going through the plays and seeing how they’d use me in offense and just them telling me how big of a legacy I can make if I come here."

Members of the coaching staff weren't the only ones recruiting Thompson over the weekend. Current Auburn wide receiver Nick Mardner, who first met Thompson during his first visit, kept in touch and made his pitch to the 6-foot-4 wideout.

"Come to Auburn, make a legacy," Thompson said was Mardner's message.

Thompson also spoke to another wide receiver who has connections to Freeze. Seattle Seahawk D.K. Metcalf hopped on a FaceTime call with Thompson during his visit.

"Oh that was good," Thompson said. "We chopped it up, telling me Coach Freeze was a good guy, come to Auburn and trust the process."

It's been a relatively short process for the coaching staff, who immediately got in contact with Thompson when they first arrived on the Plains.

"They offered me when they came in," Thompson said. "I didn’t really have good connection with Auburn, but when they came in, made me feel like family."

His main connection is Davis — Auburn's wide receivers' coach. Davis is playing a huge role in Thompson's interest in Auburn.

"Communicating everyday, just making me feel welcome," Thompson said. "He’s a good guy, for real. Very in touch with God, good person."