Thompson announced the hiring of Chris Joyner, a 16-year veteran of major league baseball and most recently the strength and conditioning coordinator for the Toronto Blue Jays from 2014-17

AUBURN | Player development is a key to what Butch Thompson is building at Auburn, and the fourth-year head coach took a big step forward Wednesday with the hiring of a new strength and conditioning coach.

“Every position on our staff, the biggest thing of a student-athlete experience of coming to play baseball in the SEC is can you develop me and help me reach my dreams and goals of No. 1 wanting to pursue an Auburn degree, No. 2 becoming a man and No. 3 to help me chase after that dream of being a major league ball player and winning a championship at Auburn. Every piece of a staff you have to put together to try and create that,” Thompson said.

“When one of our players or in recruiting when somebody comes up and says, ‘What are they doing in the big leagues to train?’ The best way I know to do it when we had an opportunity to go hire a strength coach is to bring one from major League baseball.”

Joyner, who’s also worked in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, has helped train 18 MLB all-star players including former Auburn player and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson and Hall of Fame pitcher Trevor Hoffman.

“C.J. was my strength coach from 2015-16 and I believe he helped me accomplish several things: One staying healthy and two developing a program that was essential to me becoming the MVP," Donaldson said.

Joyner has also worked with seven Silver Slugger Award winners, two Hank Aaron Award winners, a Gold Glove Award winner and a National League Rookie of the Year.

“I want to thank Coach Thompson for the opportunity to become a part of the Auburn baseball program,” Joyner said. “I’m honored to be working with such a knowledgeable staff and accomplished players, and I look forward to building on the team’s momentum and success of the 2018 season.”

A native of Reddick, Florida, Joyner graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science. He has been a member of the National Strength and Conditioning Association since 2001 and joined the Professional Baseball Strength and Conditioning Coaches Society in 2003.

Joyner is married to the former Heidi Gillam. The couple has two sons, Nolan and Grey, and a daughter, Leighton.