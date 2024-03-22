"I love the energy," Buster said on why he chose Auburn. "You'll have my best."

The three-star offensive lineman from Kannapolis, N.C., announced his commitment to Auburn Friday, becoming the ninth member of the Tigers' 2025 class and the third offensive lineman.

Less than a week after visiting for the first time, he was ready to jump on board.

Offered by Jake Thornton in January, Auburn was one of the first power five programs to offer the 6-foot-5 lineman. It's something that stood out to Buster and helped get him on campus March 16, his first visit to the Plains.

During the visit Buster got to watch practice, sit in meetings and meet with coaches. He spoke with Thornton extensively and can find some familiarities in his coaching style.

"Coach Thornton, he reminds me a lot of my offensive line coach back at school so I really like him too," Buster said Saturday.

Auburn got rolling on Tai Buster early, as the Tigers were the ninth program to offer him back in January, the first of any SEC programs. Soon after that, programs like Penn State, Kentucky, Maryland and Florida all extended offers.

Buster joins Spencer Dowland and Tavaris Dice along the offensive line, as well as tight ends Ryan Ghea and Hollis Davidson, defensive back Devin Williams, linebacker Jakaleb Faulk and defensive linemen Malik Autry and Jourdin Crawford.

With his commitment, Auburn now has the No. 6 class in the country.