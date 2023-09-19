Under new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, the Tigers are just behind D.J. Durkin's group, coming in fifth in the FBS by giving up just 10 first downs on 41 attempts by opponents on third down.

When Auburn or Texas A&M have the ball on third down, converting it for a fresh set will be a challenge. The Aggies' defense currently ranks third in FBS in stopping third-down conversions, allowing just 7-of-34 successful attempts to opposing offenses.

"They've got a bunch of 5-stars in the defensive line and at linebacker and at safety and at corner," the head coach said. "They are really, really talented. When you put on the film, you see that. Their closing speed is incredible. They are physical up front. It's a tall, tall challenge for us in year one to stand toe-to-toe with A&M and Georgia next week and LSU the following week."

In a game expected to be close, third-down conversions and keeping the offense on the field will be critical. Both offenses have been solid in moving the sticks when needed, as the Aggies have completed 51.3 percent of their third downs while the Tigers are at a 47.2 succession percentage. The only Power 5 team that Auburn has faced, Cal, kept Payton Thorne and company to 4-of-12 on third down. Considering the same type of opponent, A&M was 8-of-18 in a 48-33 loss at Miami in Week 2.

While Freeze has confidence that the Tigers can hold their own against the Aggies, he is also blunt about the talent difference that exists between rosters right now.

"I want to be really clear," Freeze said on Monday. "We're playing a team; I'm probably too candid and honest sometimes for some people, let's just be really clear. We're getting ready to play three teams that have, over the last four or five years, ranked in the top 5-7 in recruiting. You're playing the best recruits in the nation. We're going to be there soon, and that doesn't mean you can't compete and win the game."

And, if looking for another measurable where the Tigers might have an advantage, you can look at the amount of turnovers each defense has created. Through three games, Durkin's defense has forced only two turnovers, while Auburn has come up with seven turnovers. The only problem? The Tigers have committed seven turnovers of their own.

Freeze is delighted by what he's seen from the defense but still hopes the offense is more careful regarding securing the ball.

"That would be a blessing if we can continue that trend," he said of the defense forcing turnovers. "To get some turnovers in these games, particularly on the road, would be extremely helpful if we can take care of the ball. We've got to continue to work on that. Turnovers would play a huge role if we could pick off a few of those in this game."