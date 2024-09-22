Auburn's defense had opportunity after opportunity to get off the field after forcing Arkansas into third and long situations. Unfortunately, that is when the Tigers softened up or made mental mistakes that gave the Razorbacks a new set of downs.

The problems started on the very first drive. With the crowd roaring and hoping to create some momentum for the Tigers, Arkansas faced a 3rd and 10 from its 25-yard line. Auburn brought the pressure, only to see Taylen Green slip out of the pocket and rush to the right side for 22 yards and a first down. The Hogs raced down the field to Auburn's 18-yard line before missing a 41-yard field goal to help the Tigers escape with no points given up.

The next drive, they weren't so lucky. On 3rd and 7, another pass rush forced Green to the sidelines, where he threw the ball out of bounds. It should have been an Arkansas punt, but Austin Keys hit Green out of bounds for a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty. The Hogs ate up into the second quarter when, on 3rd down, Ja'Quinden Jackson punched it in for the touchdown. What should have been a three-and-out turned into a scoring drive that took 15 plays and more than seven minutes off the clock.