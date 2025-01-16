The winning formula in the SEC

In the last 10 seasons, the champion finished with 15 or more wins seven times.

What’s it going to take to win the SEC?

AUBURN | No. 1 Auburn ended the second week of conference play tied with No. 21 Ole Miss as the only two teams with a 4-0 record.

The exceptions include Texas A&M and Kentucky tying for the title in 2016 with 13-5 records, and the same for Auburn and Tennessee in 2018. The Volunteers won it all last year with a 14-4 record.

On the other end, Alabama had 16-2 records in 2023 and 21, as did LSU in 2019 and Kentucky in 2017. The Wildcats were 18-0 in 2015.

With nine conference teams ranked in the Top 25 and 11 currently projected to be in the NCAA Tournament, it’s reasonable to expect 15 wins to be enough to win the league this year and perhaps 14 or 13 gets the job done.

It’d be surprising if Auburn or another team finishes with 16 or more wins. Just ask Bruce Pearl.

“Matchups are going to matter,” said Pearl. “We're going to lose games. But we can't let a loss affect us the next time out. We've got to be beat instead of beating ourselves.”

The Tigers schedule is tough throughout but the finish will be especially challenging. AU’s last four games are Ole Miss at home, at No. 8 Kentucky and No. 11 Texas A&M and home against No. 4 Alabama.

With a bye next week, AU will play the final 13 games of the regular season without a break.

Auburn plays at No. 23 Georgia Saturday at noon on SEC Network.