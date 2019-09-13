The War Room/Hoops Scoops
AUBURN | Auburn won’t have much on-campus recruiting buzz this weekend. An evening game against Kent State isn’t exactly a recipe for a big recruiting turnout.Off campus, however, could be a differ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news